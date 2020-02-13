Ad
'Without the voice of more than one million local and regional elected politicians the conference will not succeed,' incoming head of the Committee of the Regions, Apostolos Tzitsikostas, warned (Photo: European Committee of the Regions)

'Top-down' future of Europe conference 'will fail' warning

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

If the Conference on the Future of Europe is a top-down, centralised, Brussels-driven process that does not actively involve its local and regional leaders, it will fail, the new president of the Committee of the Regions (CoR) warned on Wednesday (12 February).

The planned conference, a two-year init...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

