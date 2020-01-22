Will US privacy-lite hollow out GDPR?

Over 90 percent of the data on the internet has been created since 2016. Yet, the amount of personal information online is expected to grow exponentially in the next years.
As a result, data protection and privacy rules have either been introduced or are being considered in many countries across the world.
The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which entered into force in 2018, introduced pioneering legislation that set data privacy standards for millions...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.