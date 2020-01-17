Ad
An INA service station in Croatia - one of the sponsors of the current six-month presidency (Photo: INA, d.d.)

Big Oil sponsors Croatia's EU presidency

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The six-month Croatian presidency of the Council of the EU has signed a deal with the country's national oil company INA to supply its fuel.

The part state-owned firm is now designated as the EU council presidency's "official gasoline supplier" - and comes during the launch of the European Commission's European Green Deal, a seminal policy that seeks to cut carbon emissions and fossil fuel consumption across the European Union over...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

