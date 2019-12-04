A bigger Erasmus budget to favour inclusion

One of the most notable aspects of the European Union is the cultural and linguistic diversity of its member states, and how successful programs such as Erasmus+ enhance European multiculturalism through education.
One of the main priorities for the European Parliament's committee on culture and education (CULT), chaired by centre-right German MEP Sabine Verheyen, is to triple the budget of the Erasmus+ programme from 2021-2027, to make it more inclusive.
The current budget (2014...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
