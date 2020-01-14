Two Catalan MEPs take their seats - with a third in jail

The former head of the Catalan regional government, Carles Puigdemont, and one member of his government, Toni Comín, officially took their seats as MEPs on Monday (13 January) - in a key moment for the Catalan separatist movement which saw nine of its leaders jailed last year.

Puigdemont and Comín, who both fled to Belgium from Spain in late 2017 to avoid charges over the referendum on Catalan independence in October that year, have...