Ad
euobserver
Carles Puigdemont (r) and Toni Comin take their seats as MEPs in Stasbourg - the pair fled to Belgium in late 2017 to avoid charges over the October referendum on Catalan independence (Photo: Carles Puigdemont's twitter)

Two Catalan MEPs take their seats - with a third in jail

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The former head of the Catalan regional government, Carles Puigdemont, and one member of his government, Toni Comín, officially took their seats as MEPs on Monday (13 January) - in a key moment for the Catalan separatist movement which saw nine of its leaders jailed last year.

Puigdemont and Comín, who both fled to Belgium from Spain in late 2017 to avoid charges over the referendum on Catalan independence in October that year, have...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building
Behind bars: a visit to an imprisoned Catalan politician
Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict
Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock
Carles Puigdemont (r) and Toni Comin take their seats as MEPs in Stasbourg - the pair fled to Belgium in late 2017 to avoid charges over the October referendum on Catalan independence (Photo: Carles Puigdemont's twitter)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections