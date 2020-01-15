EU aid pushing Libyan refugees back to war-hit Libya

EU support to Libya has helped return at least 17 Libyans intercepted at sea back to their war-torn country since the start of the year, posing questions on the EU's stated claim of being a world-leader in providing asylum.

That new figure comes amid a recent spike in tensions in Libya, and a tentative bid to reach a truce between the warring factions, who are backed separately by France and Italy.

On Tuesday (14 January), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) announc...