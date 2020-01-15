Ad
Cadets from the EU-trained Libyan Coast Guard (Photo: EUNAVFOR MED Operation Sophia)

EU aid pushing Libyan refugees back to war-hit Libya

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU support to Libya has helped return at least 17 Libyans intercepted at sea back to their war-torn country since the start of the year, posing questions on the EU's stated claim of being a world-leader in providing asylum.

That new figure comes amid a recent spike in tensions in Libya, and a tentative bid to reach a truce between the warring factions, who are backed separately by France and Italy.

On Tuesday (14 January), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) announc...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

