US 'cavalry' leaving Germany to go back home

The US is to pull thousands of combat soldiers out of Germany back to America in a political blow by president Donald Trump.

The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a battle-hardened, 4,500-strong infantry force based in Vilseck, in south-east Germany, will be moved back to the US in the first retreat of its type since the Cold War, the US department of defence announced on Wednesday (29 July).

Another 1,900 US soldiers from other locations mostly in the vicinity of Stuttgart, in south-west G...