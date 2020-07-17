Ad
euobserver
European Council president Charles Michel welcomes German chancellor Angela Merkel earlier in July at the start of the German EU presidency (Photo: 16/07/2020)

EU leaders face off over corona bailout summit

EU Political
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will face difficult and fundamental issues on Friday-Saturday (17-18 July), when they attempt to agree on the planned seven-year €1.07 trillion budget and €750bn recovery package.

Pressure has been mounting to come to an agreement to tackle the economic fallout of the pandemic, calm financial markets and invest in European economies facing the biggest recession in the bloc's history.

But deep divisions persist, as EU leaders meet for the first time in person since the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders seek to first narrow differences at summit
Michel lays out compromise budget plan for summit
Orban raises summit stakes with 'blackmail' conditions
EU recovery agreement deal may need 'personal' summit
European Council president Charles Michel welcomes German chancellor Angela Merkel earlier in July at the start of the German EU presidency (Photo: 16/07/2020)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections