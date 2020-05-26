How Kaczyński ruined Poland, judges tell MEPs

The fact Polish ruling party chairman Jarosław Kaczyński has been visiting cemeteries, while no else can due to the pandemic, is a symbol of the new Poland, a top European judge has said.

Lockdown-flouting by officials also happened in the UK, where a top aide travelled secretly to see family.

It has happened in Austria, where its president was a bit late leaving a restaurant by the evening curfew.

But the way Kaczyński has been doing it - multiple times, in limousine con...