Ad
euobserver
Warsaw: Song satirising ruling party chairman was pulled from radio playlists (Photo: metaphox)

How Kaczyński ruined Poland, judges tell MEPs

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The fact Polish ruling party chairman Jarosław Kaczyński has been visiting cemeteries, while no else can due to the pandemic, is a symbol of the new Poland, a top European judge has said.

Lockdown-flouting by officials also happened in the UK, where a top aide travelled secretly to see family.

It has happened in Austria, where its president was a bit late leaving a restaurant by the evening curfew.

But the way Kaczyński has been doing it - multiple times, in limousine con...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Kaczyński turning Poland into 'Franco's Spain'
Warsaw: Song satirising ruling party chairman was pulled from radio playlists (Photo: metaphox)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections