ECDC's budget for 2019 was €60m (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU's virus-alert agency says more funds needed

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's virus-alert agency says more money is needed to improve surveillance of infectious diseases.

The Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's (ECDC) budget for 2019 was around €60m.

On Monday (4 May), its director, Dr Andrea Ammon, told MEPs that a more "electronic and digitalised" European surveillance system was needed.

"That is something that we will look at and that will cost some money," she said, noting EU states would also have to adju...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

