EU boosts pledges to relocate minors from Greece

The European Commission says member states have pledged up to 2,000 places to host child and teenage asylum seekers from Greece.
The figure represents an increase from the original 1,600 announced earlier this year as part of a scheme to help the Mediterranean country, which is one of the major refugee and asylum seeker entry points into the European Union.
"More than 120 children have already been relocated," Giorgos Koumoutsakos, Greece's alternate minister of asylum, told MEPs...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
