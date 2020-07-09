Ad
euobserver
Some 4,800 children and teenagers seeking asylum arrived in Greece without any adult relatives (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

EU boosts pledges to relocate minors from Greece

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says member states have pledged up to 2,000 places to host child and teenage asylum seekers from Greece.

The figure represents an increase from the original 1,600 announced earlier this year as part of a scheme to help the Mediterranean country, which is one of the major refugee and asylum seeker entry points into the European Union.

"More than 120 children have already been relocated," Giorgos Koumoutsakos, Greece's alternate minister of asylum, told MEPs...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU mulls new system to check illegal pushbacks of migrants
Some 4,800 children and teenagers seeking asylum arrived in Greece without any adult relatives (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections