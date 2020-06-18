EU plans tougher checks on foreign takeovers

The EU Commission on Wednesday (17 June) announced plans to impose tougher checks on foreign subsidies to protect European companies from unfair competition and foreign takeovers.
The move comes as the EU is seeking "strategic autonomy" from China and the US, while defending its own economic interests.
The commission adopted a so-called "white paper", which launches a public consultation for rules to...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
