Is Russia manipulating food supplies during pandemic?

Last month, Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, suspended global grain exports – precisely the type of action the World Health Organization, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the World Trade Organization have warned would endanger global food supply chains.



This is bad news for the EU, a major importer of essential foods from Russia - not least because Russia's ban also extends to other essential foods like rye, barley, corn, soybeans, and