Ad
euobserver
The Kremlin chose not to extend the ban to two of Russia's closest geopolitical allies - Saudi Arabia and South Sudan (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Is Russia manipulating food supplies during pandemic?

EU & the World
Health & Society
Opinion
by Theodore Karasik, Washington,

Last month, Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, suspended global grain exports – precisely the type of action the World Health Organization, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the World Trade Organization have warned would endanger global food supply chains. \n \nThis is bad news for the EU, a major importer of essential foods from Russia - not least because Russia's ban also extends to other essential foods like rye, barley, corn, soybeans, and

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Theodore Karasik is a non-resident senior fellow at the Lexington Institute and a global security expert. He worked for the RAND Corporation and publishes widely in the US and international media.

Related articles

Russia's top coronavirus 'fake news' stories
Is Russia lying to WHO on virus data?
Russia's EU envoy: The choice is always yours
Russia's 'fake cures' putting EU lives at risk
The Kremlin chose not to extend the ban to two of Russia's closest geopolitical allies - Saudi Arabia and South Sudan (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Theodore Karasik is a non-resident senior fellow at the Lexington Institute and a global security expert. He worked for the RAND Corporation and publishes widely in the US and international media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections