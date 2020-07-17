Ad
The 45 signatories to the letter includes Belgian film-makers the Dardenne brothers, twice winners of the Palm d'Or at Cannes (Photo: European Parliament)

Letter

Bjork, Abba & 43 others call on summit to save European arts

by 45 signatories, Europe,

European culture is in the midst of a crisis. How decision-makers choose to respond now will set the scene for the next decade of cultural and creative life in our union.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, theatres, cinemas, music halls, museums and other venues of cultural expression have remained closed. Many of those venues will simply not reopen.

The result has been to squeeze the life out of the cultural and creative...

Author Bio

This op-ed was coordinated by Liveurope to highlight the EU Commission's proposal to reduce the Creative Europe budget to €1.5bn from the initially proposed €1.8bn.

