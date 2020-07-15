Antwerp's Uigher refugee from China: where's my family?

Twenty-seven year old Nurehmet Burhan has never seen his youngest child, whom he suspects has been put into a Chinese state orphanage for Uighur children.
"I miss my children very much. I cannot help them. I cannot take care of them and sometimes I want to commit suicide because I feel very lonely," he told EUobserver, in an interview on 10 July.
Burhan is a Uighur refugee, recently granted asylum status in Belgium, and who now lives in the largely-immigrant district of the port c...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
