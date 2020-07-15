Antwerp's Uigher refugee from China: where's my family?

Twenty-seven year old Nurehmet Burhan has never seen his youngest child, whom he suspects has been put into a Chinese state orphanage for Uighur children.

"I miss my children very much. I cannot help them. I cannot take care of them and sometimes I want to commit suicide because I feel very lonely," he told EUobserver, in an interview on 10 July.

Burhan is a Uighur refugee, recently granted asylum status in Belgium, and who now lives in the largely-immigrant district of the port c...