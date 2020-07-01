Ad
euobserver
Czech PM Babis called the Czech MEPs invovled in monitoring misues of EU funds 'traitors'

EU Parliament hits back at Czech PM in fund misuse row

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Parliament president David Sassoli on Tuesday rejected claims by the Czech prime minister Andrej Babis that the institution interferes in Czech internal affairs.

In a letter sent to Babis, Sassoli said the parliament has the right, based on the EU treaty, "to give or deny the discharge to the European Commission on the implementation of the EU ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Czech PM attacks EU after fraud report prompts outrage
MEP in police protection after Czech PM calls him 'traitor'
MEPs: Czech PM Babis can't be in budget talks
Czech PM Babis called the Czech MEPs invovled in monitoring misues of EU funds 'traitors'

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections