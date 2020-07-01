EU Parliament hits back at Czech PM in fund misuse row

European Parliament president David Sassoli on Tuesday rejected claims by the Czech prime minister Andrej Babis that the institution interferes in Czech internal affairs.
In a letter sent to Babis, Sassoli said the parliament has the right, based on the EU treaty, "to give or deny the discharge to the European Commission on the implementation of the EU ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.