Slovenia: tourism trickles back, infrastructure protests mount

At almost 1,400m altitude, the Krnskih Jezerih mountain lodge, where hikers can sleep over, is not the highest or the most remote in Slovenia.

But the nearby pristine Krn lake, nestled between two massive faces of rock, is a lure for the curious.

In the distance, clouds appear to peel away from the surface of the craggy ravines, drifting away in pieces up towards the mountain peaks.

The quiet stillness is mesmerising.

A hike up from the valley, cut by the clear tur...