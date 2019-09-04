Brexit delay, snap elections? Fresh chaos erupts in UK

British MPs will vote on Wednesday (4 September) whether to delay Brexit once again, but the government aims to call an election to stop them.

The motion up for Wednesday's vote says Britain should ask the EU to postpone Brexit day from 31 October to 31 January 2020, unless MPs back a new withdrawal deal or a no-deal exit before the end of October.

The new vote comes after opposition MPs together with 21 rebels from the ruling Conservative party defeated prime minister Boris Joh...