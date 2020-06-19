Poland's climate neutrality pledge - delayed again?

Last December, EU leaders reached agreement on achieving climate-neutrality by 2050 - but granted Poland an exemption, with a commitment that Warsaw return to the issue at the summit in June 2020.
However, the public health crisis and the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus has postponed this discussion - and further complicated matters.
"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, discussions on climate issues have been postponed - but Poland continues to act to reach its climate obje...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.