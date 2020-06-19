Poland's climate neutrality pledge - delayed again?

Last December, EU leaders reached agreement on achieving climate-neutrality by 2050 - but granted Poland an exemption, with a commitment that Warsaw return to the issue at the summit in June 2020.

However, the public health crisis and the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus has postponed this discussion - and further complicated matters.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, discussions on climate issues have been postponed - but Poland continues to act to reach its climate obje...