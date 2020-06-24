Jihadist and far-right killers most dangerous in EU

Jihadist and far-right extremists were the most lethal, but Northern Irish nationalists also posed a threat, according to a new EU report on terrorism.

The killing of 17 EU civilians in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday last year showed that "the so-called Islamic State (IS) still looks to conduct large-scale attacks targeting EU citizens", Europol, the EU's joint police agency in The Hague, Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here