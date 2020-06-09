Three EU states willing to help Malta 'tourism boat' migrants

Luxembourg, France and Portugal are willing to take in some of the recently-disembarked migrants in Malta, said the European Commission.

"We have three member states and we very much commend them of course. We also encourage other member states to equally show their support," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters on Monday (8 June).

It is not yet clear how many each country will transfer from Malta, in a move also known as "relocation" in EU parlance.

Malta had o...