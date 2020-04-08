Refugees across Europe help fight the pandemic

Asylum seekers and refugees in the small Dutch town of Ter Apel are volunteering to help keep local residents free from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among them is 23-year old Dyar, a Kurdish asylum seeker from northern Syria. Along with two dozen other asylum seekers, Dyar is disinfecting shopping carts and baskets outside Jumbo and Aldi grocery stores.

"We are cleaning trollies there because we do our best to keep people safe," he told EUobserver by phone on Monday (6 April).

Dy...