Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Paolo Gentiloni (r) presenting the EU executive's economic guidence (Photo: European Commission)

EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Wednesday (20 May) said member states need to link their coronavirus recovery plans to the economic guidelines set out by the commission in order to access EU funds aimed at tackling the pandemic's affects.

However, the commission did not reveal details on how the recommendations would be linked to the recovery fund, or if countries would be sanctioned if the fail to follow them.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

