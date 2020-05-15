Ad
Commission vce-president Vera Jourova told MEPs that more targeted and less intrusive measures could replace various government's states of emergency (Photo: European Commission)

Jourova: Ease emergency powers - especially Hungary

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission vice-president Vera Jourova on Thursday (14 May) urged member states, particularly Hungary, to roll back political emergency measures, as lockdown restrictions are relaxed around Europe.

Jourova told MEPs in a debate on Hungary that while the EU executive will not take legal action against the government of prime minister Viktor Orban yet over extraordinary powers the parliament granted him in March, but is "monitor...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

