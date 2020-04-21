Will coronavirus change EU's pharma supply chain?

The impact of the coronavirus on China and India, two of the world's largest pharmaceutical exporters, has disrupted medicine supply chains worldwide, seeing manufacturing, distribution and trade restrictions, plus short-term scarcities for certain products.
"This crisis has revealed our morbid dependency on China and India as regards pharmaceuticals," the European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova said on Sunday (April 19) in a debate on Czech state television.
"This is some...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
