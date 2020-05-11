Timmermans slammed as 'colour blind' on hydrogen

The European Commission is expected to announce the Energy System Integration Strategy in June, in which hydrogen could play a key role in the decarbonisation of the economy.

"Hydrogen is of essential importance for the future energy situation of the EU," commission vice-president Frans Timmermans told MEP of the committee on industry, research and energy on Friday (8 May).

"Hydrogen can offer huge opportunities for the EU's economy - mainly as a storage facility and as a fuel fo...