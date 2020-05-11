Ad
euobserver
'The biggest challenge we face is that we repeat the same mistakes we made in the previous crisis,' said EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans (Photo: European Parliament)

Timmermans slammed as 'colour blind' on hydrogen

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission is expected to announce the Energy System Integration Strategy in June, in which hydrogen could play a key role in the decarbonisation of the economy.

"Hydrogen is of essential importance for the future energy situation of the EU," commission vice-president Frans Timmermans told MEP of the committee on industry, research and energy on Friday (8 May).

"Hydrogen can offer huge opportunities for the EU's economy - mainly as a storage facility and as a fuel fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Germany ready to lead green recovery post coronavirus
Study: Green post-virus stimulus is 'life or death'
Will coronavirus torpedo the Green Deal?
How pandemic opens doors to green transport industry
'The biggest challenge we face is that we repeat the same mistakes we made in the previous crisis,' said EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections