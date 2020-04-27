Ad
euobserver
The coronavirus has caused an unprecedented thinning-out of the chessboard. In the process, it has weakened the positions of both Kings (Photo: Wikimedia)

The future of Europe - rook or pawn?

EU & the World
Health & Society
Opinion
by Mikuláš Dzurinda, Brussels,

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the global geopolitical chessboard.

There are no doubts about who is the King on the chessboard. On either side of the board. The game is now about whether, and for how long, will 'White' be able to maintain its dynamics and dominance.

The bottom line is what pieces the sides still have at their disposal. Coronavirus has caused an unprecedented thinning-out of the chessboard. In the process, it has weakened the positions of both Kings. However, m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Mikuláš Dzurinda is president of the Martens Centre, and former prime minister of Slovakia.

Related articles

Von der Leyen: new budget will be EU's corona response
The future of 'Made in China' after coronavirus?
EU states wary of MEPs leading future conference
EU bluntly criticises US handling of pandemic
The coronavirus has caused an unprecedented thinning-out of the chessboard. In the process, it has weakened the positions of both Kings (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Mikuláš Dzurinda is president of the Martens Centre, and former prime minister of Slovakia.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections