EU launches €100bn worker support scheme

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Thursday (2 April) "a new solidarity instrument" of €100bn in financial assistance, in the form of loans, to support workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

This unemployment reinsurance mechanism named SURE would require member states to provide guarantees collectively amounting to at least €25bn based "on a voluntary basis".

"The lockdown paralysed the demand and it paralysed the supply. If we do...