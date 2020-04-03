Ad
Ursula von der Leyen: 'I think the European budget should be the 'Marshall Plan' we are laying out together as a European Union for the European people' (Photo: European Commission)

EU launches €100bn worker support scheme

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Thursday (2 April) "a new solidarity instrument" of €100bn in financial assistance, in the form of loans, to support workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

This unemployment reinsurance mechanism named SURE would require member states to provide guarantees collectively amounting to at least €25bn based "on a voluntary basis".

"The lockdown paralysed the demand and it paralysed the supply. If we do...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

