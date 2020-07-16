Ad
euobserver
'The virus is still with us, but Europe is now much more prepared' said commissioner Margaritis Schinas (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU unveils plan to counter second Covid-19 wave

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (15 July) a set of guidelines to strengthen the EU's response to a potential future surge of coronavirus infections - calling on member states to reduce the risk of a simultaneous seasonal-flu and Covid-19 outbreaks in the autumn.

"The virus is still with us, but Europe is now much more prepared," said commission's vice president, M...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Waking up after corona. How will the world look?
Borrell: Coronavirus has 'blown up' global order
Why coronavirus numbers tell complex stories
'The virus is still with us, but Europe is now much more prepared' said commissioner Margaritis Schinas (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections