Yerevan. The challenge for Brussels is to be critical, while maintaining pro-EU sentiment

Armenia becomes new EU hope in South Caucasus, as Georgia slips away

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

As Georgia rapidly moves away from its pro-European course, Armenia is quietly emerging as the EU's next ally in the South Caucasus — even though its archenemy, Azerbaijan, has become a crucial energy supplier to some member states.

After the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan brokered by US president Donald Trump during the summer, optimism is running ...

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

