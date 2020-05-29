Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Margarethe Vestager said she is not putting 'extra hurdles' to Lufthansa's state aid (Photo: Kevin Hackert)

Vestager hits back at Lufthansa bailout criticism

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager on Friday (29 May) hit back by at criticism she is being too tough on the bailout package for Germany's air carrier Lufthansa.

Lufthansa and the German government this week agreed a more than €9bn rescue package, making the German government take a 20 percent stake in the airline, which now requires a green light from commission competition regulators.

Vestager said the commission is not "creating extra hurdles" - arguing that compan...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU Commission clash with countries over travel refund
EU commission sticks to cash refunds for cancelled trips
Vestager pushes tracing apps as key for summer holidays
Commissioner Margarethe Vestager said she is not putting 'extra hurdles' to Lufthansa's state aid (Photo: Kevin Hackert)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections