Vestager hits back at Lufthansa bailout criticism

EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager on Friday (29 May) hit back by at criticism she is being too tough on the bailout package for Germany's air carrier Lufthansa.

Lufthansa and the German government this week agreed a more than €9bn rescue package, making the German government take a 20 percent stake in the airline, which now requires a green light from commission competition regulators.

Vestager said the commission is not "creating extra hurdles" - arguing that compan...