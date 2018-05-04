Former VW boss can avoid US jail by staying in Germany

Details emerged on Thursday (3 May) about the US indictment against former CEO of Volkswagen Group (VW), Martin Winterkorn, over the diesel emissions fraud.
However, Winterkorn can escape facing trial in person by just remaining in his home country of Germany.
The unsealed indictment from a United States district court in Michigan – the state where VW's local engineering and environmental office was loc...
