Far right enters government in Austria

Austria's new government has pledged support for the EU, but aims to give a hard time to refugees and to be friendlier to Russia.
The policy lines emerged on Sunday (17 December) in a coalition deal between the centre-right Austrian People's Party (OVP) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO).
The pact is to see the OVP's 31-year old Sebastian Kurz become Austria's youngest-ever leader, with the FPO's Heinz-Christian Strache as deputy.
But the fact Strache took two minor d...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.