Cyprus defends reputation on Russia money laundering

Cyprus has defended its reputation on money laundering after a British MP called for its international rating to be downgraded.

The Cypriot justice ministry said on Friday (27 October) that Moneyval, a European rating body, had "established … that the Republic of Cyprus was in full compliance with international measures".

It said allegations that it sat on evidence in a high-level Russian case and stonewalled French prosecutors were "completely groundless".

