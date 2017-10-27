Ad
euobserver
Anastasiades (l) and Putin (r) spoke about Browder in Moscow (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Cyprus defends reputation on Russia money laundering

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Cyprus has defended its reputation on money laundering after a British MP called for its international rating to be downgraded.

The Cypriot justice ministry said on Friday (27 October) that Moneyval, a European rating body, had "established … that the Republic of Cyprus was in full compliance with international measures".

It said allegations that it sat on evidence in a high-level Russian case and stonewalled French prosecutors were "completely groundless".

"The investiga...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU monitoring Cyprus passport sales
Russia used Interpol 'loophole' against EU activist
Cyprus helping Russia to roll back US sanctions
Anastasiades (l) and Putin (r) spoke about Browder in Moscow (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections