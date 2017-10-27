Cyprus defends reputation on Russia money laundering

Cyprus has defended its reputation on money laundering after a British MP called for its international rating to be downgraded.
The Cypriot justice ministry said on Friday (27 October) that Moneyval, a European rating body, had "established … that the Republic of Cyprus was in full compliance with international measures".
It said allegations that it sat on evidence in a high-level Russian case and stonewalled French prosecutors were "completely groundless".
"The investiga...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
