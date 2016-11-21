EU should be 'less obsessed' with Trump, says Slovak minister

The Slovak presidency of the EU is producing "tangible results" in a challenging time when the European Union should better define its interests, the country's Europe minister has said.

With over a month left of its six-month stewardship of the EU council of ministers presidency, Ivan Korcok told EUobserver he "definitively would be satisfied" with his government's actions.

"The context could hardly be more challenging," he said last week, pointing to Britain's EU-exit vote and Do...