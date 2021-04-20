Israel risks derailing EU election mission to Palestine

The EU's request to observe upcoming elections in Palestine risks being scuppered by a non-responsive Israel.
"Despite continuous contact with the Israeli authorities, over the past seven weeks, a reply granting access has yet to be received," said a European Commission spokesperson, in an email on Monday (19 April).
He noted the delay could derail the mission, which aims to oversee Palestinian legislative elections on 22 May.
Those elections were announced by Palestinian pr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.