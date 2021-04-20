Ad
euobserver
Gaza Strip. Palestinians are holding their first legislative elections in 15 years (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Israel risks derailing EU election mission to Palestine

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's request to observe upcoming elections in Palestine risks being scuppered by a non-responsive Israel.

"Despite continuous contact with the Israeli authorities, over the past seven weeks, a reply granting access has yet to be received," said a European Commission spokesperson, in an email on Monday (19 April).

He noted the delay could derail the mission, which aims to oversee Palestinian legislative elections on 22 May.

Those elections were announced by Palestinian pr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Hopeless Gaza Strip ripe for Islamic State, says UN head
EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis
EU freedoms denied Palestinians, enjoyed by settlers
Gaza Strip. Palestinians are holding their first legislative elections in 15 years (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections