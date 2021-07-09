Eritrean boy first to step onto Italian soil

The 16-year old boy from Eritrea was the first to step off the Ocean Viking vessel onto Italian soil - at precisely 11:31 on Friday (9 July), in the port of Augusta, Sicily.

He had earlier in the week told EUobserver that he spent four years in Libya, including over two months in a detention centre in Zuwarah, a known smuggling hub.

At enormous risk, his father had collected $2,000 to set him free and onto a boat towards Europe, he said.

As he stepped onto the gangway from t...