Adrift at sea: an empty wooden boat

The small wooden boat first appeared as a tiny dot on the horizon 25 nautical miles south of the Italian island of Lampedusa, in Malta's vast search-and-rescue zone.
"Luisa, Luisa, I have something. A visual," announced the Ocean Viking bridge over the radio on Thursday morning (1 July).
The team jumped into action for the possible first rescue.
But aside from candy wrappers and crushed water bottles, the boat was empty.
"We always check in case of any doubt," said S...
Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.
