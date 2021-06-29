The migration 'pull-factor' claim - debunked

The seemingly-plausible suspicion that the presence of NGO rescue boats are a 'pull-factor' for migrants to cross the Mediterranean has been repeatedly debunked.

Last year, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell himself rejected the idea.

He said pull-factors were not supported by evidence, when the EU's operation Sophia was brought to an end over similar claims. "Every person interprets the world according to their own ideas. Me, I prefer to look at the figures," Borrell tol...