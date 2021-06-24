Ad
euobserver
Ocean Viking rescue ship is preparing to set sail from Marseille (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

On board with SOS Méditerranée

EU talks migration over dinner, as NGO rescue-ship sets sail

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Marseille,

As EU heads of state and government gather in Brussels to discuss migration, the Ocean Viking search and rescue vessel is preparing to set sail from the French port of Marseille.

The Norwegian-flagged boat is chartered by SOS Méditerranée, a humanitarian organisation that has rescued close to 33,000 people over the past few years.

Over that same period, EU member states have been unable to muster a coordinated response amid political wrangling over migration and asylum reforms.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOn board with SOS Méditerranée

Author Bio

Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, will be embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.

Related articles

EU Parliament wants Europe to take lead on sea-rescues
Libyan detention centres must end, EU says
EU rejects UN blame for migrant sea deaths
Ocean Viking rescue ship is preparing to set sail from Marseille (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

MigrationOn board with SOS Méditerranée

Author Bio

Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, will be embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections