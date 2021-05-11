First recovery euros could be paid out in July

The first payments from the EU's Covid-19 recovery fund could come in July if all goes to plan, top EU Commission officials said on Monday (10 May) in the European Parliament.

Currently, 14 of the 27 member states have submitted their plans on how they will use the funds, and commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told MEPs that most plans are close to completion and are expected to be submitted by early June.

The commission has two months to assess thOSE plans, and transp...