euobserver
EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis briefed MEPs remotely on the pandemic recovery fund (Photo: European Parliament)

First recovery euros could be paid out in July

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The first payments from the EU's Covid-19 recovery fund could come in July if all goes to plan, top EU Commission officials said on Monday (10 May) in the European Parliament.

Currently, 14 of the 27 member states have submitted their plans on how they will use the funds, and commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told MEPs that most plans are close to completion and are expected to be submitted by early June.

The commission has two months to assess thOSE plans, and transp...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

