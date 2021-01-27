On Biden's China policy

President Joe Biden inherits a formidable challenge: an increasingly powerful and assertive China.
He also inherits a handful of key officials that bears at least part of the responsibility of the immense failure to check China's rise, a failure that was the consequence of failed engagement and ineffective balancing.
Last but not least, he inherits from the golden age of globalisation an imprudent fixation with commerce, foreign investment and dialogue without properly assessing...
Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.
