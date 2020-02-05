Von der Leyen: Fight against cancer is personal

Ursula von der Leyen announced a "personal" renewed and upgraded EU-wide fight against cancer on Tuesday (4 February), revealing that she herself had lost a younger sister to the disease whilst a teenager.

The EU Commission president said Europe could do "much more" in the fight against cancer, as she launched an EU-wide consultation on a forthcoming plan to support EU countries' health policies.

Von der Leyen's commission is planning to put forward a "Europe's Beating Cancer Pl...