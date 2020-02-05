Ad
euobserver
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen lost her own 11-year old sister to cancer. 'Everyone has a friend, a colleague, a relative' has fought cancer and 'experienced the same sadness and helplessness' she said (Photo: 04/02/2020)

Von der Leyen: Fight against cancer is personal

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Ursula von der Leyen announced a "personal" renewed and upgraded EU-wide fight against cancer on Tuesday (4 February), revealing that she herself had lost a younger sister to the disease whilst a teenager.

The EU Commission president said Europe could do "much more" in the fight against cancer, as she launched an EU-wide consultation on a forthcoming plan to support EU countries' health policies.

Von der Leyen's commission is planning to put forward a "Europe's Beating Cancer Pl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Complexity of EU health data exchange 'underestimated'
On breast cancer our work is far from over
Health inequalities are economic issue, says commissioner
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen lost her own 11-year old sister to cancer. 'Everyone has a friend, a colleague, a relative' has fought cancer and 'experienced the same sadness and helplessness' she said (Photo: 04/02/2020)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections