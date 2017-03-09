EU 'perspective' for 'fragile' Western Balkans

EU leaders aim to pledge “unequivocal support for the European perspective” of the Western Balkans at Thursday's summit.
A draft of the meeting's conclusions, seen by EUobserver, also said that they aimed to discuss the “fragile situation” in the region at their dinner in Brussels.
It said “the EU remains committed to the region and engaged at all levels, to support stability and to deepen political and economic ties”.
It also urged the six Western Balkan states to pursue...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
