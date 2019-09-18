A new Commission for the one percent

The composition and format of European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen's new team came as no surprise to the Left.
For a long time, we have warned about the dangerous path this Union is taking.
The years of austerity brought growing inequality, with the rich becoming richer and public services slashed. We saw a ruling class plagued by corruption scandals and captured by corporations. Rather than stopping the far right, the EU has engaged with it, gravely undermin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
MEPs Manon Aubry (France Insoumise) and Martin Schirdewan (Die Linke) are co-presidents of the Left group in the European Parliament (GUE/NGL).
MEPs Manon Aubry (France Insoumise) and Martin Schirdewan (Die Linke) are co-presidents of the Left group in the European Parliament (GUE/NGL).