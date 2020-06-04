Ad
euobserver
Belgian prime minister Sophie Wilmès announced the reopening of the country's social life after almost three months of lockdown (Photo: premier.be)

Belgium re-opens, with restrictions, on 8 June

Health & Society
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

The Belgian government announced on Wednesday (3 June) that from next Monday (8 June) the lockdown will be over and that parts of normal life can largely be resumed.

During a press conference, Belgian prime minister Sophie Wilmès said that until now "everything was forbidden, except a few things".

From 8 June that adage will change into "everything is allowed, except for a few things", she said, adding that the starting point of the new rules are individual liberty.

Altho...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium
Corona-money and student futures in EU talks This WEEK
Coronavirus: What measures is each EU country taking?
Belgian prime minister Sophie Wilmès announced the reopening of the country's social life after almost three months of lockdown (Photo: premier.be)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections