Belgium re-opens, with restrictions, on 8 June

The Belgian government announced on Wednesday (3 June) that from next Monday (8 June) the lockdown will be over and that parts of normal life can largely be resumed.

During a press conference, Belgian prime minister Sophie Wilmès said that until now "everything was forbidden, except a few things".

From 8 June that adage will change into "everything is allowed, except for a few things", she said, adding that the starting point of the new rules are individual liberty.

Altho...