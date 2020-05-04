Bucharest and Budapest in 'autonomy' region row

"As we fight the pandemic, the (opposition) Social Democratic party fights - to give Transylvania to Hungary", Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said in a recent press conference.

This prompted a reaction from Hungary's foreign affairs minister - describing the statement as "inciting hatred".

The row began when a draft bill granting autonomy to Szeklerland, part of Romania's Transylvania region, easily passed the Lower House of Romanian parliament, without MPs getting to vote on ...