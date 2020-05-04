Ad
euobserver
'As we fight the pandemic, the (opposition) Social Democratic party fights - to give Transylvania to Hungary', Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said in a recent press conference (Photo: Klaus Iohannis)

Bucharest and Budapest in 'autonomy' region row

EU Political
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

"As we fight the pandemic, the (opposition) Social Democratic party fights - to give Transylvania to Hungary", Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said in a recent press conference.

This prompted a reaction from Hungary's foreign affairs minister - describing the statement as "inciting hatred".

The row began when a draft bill granting autonomy to Szeklerland, part of Romania's Transylvania region, easily passed the Lower House of Romanian parliament, without MPs getting to vote on ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Related articles

Romania's Orban sworn in again amid corona emergency
Romania: Inside the EU's worst healthcare, as virus hits
Romanians flood airports, despite virus restrictions
'As we fight the pandemic, the (opposition) Social Democratic party fights - to give Transylvania to Hungary', Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said in a recent press conference (Photo: Klaus Iohannis)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections