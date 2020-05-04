Bucharest and Budapest in 'autonomy' region row

"As we fight the pandemic, the (opposition) Social Democratic party fights - to give Transylvania to Hungary", Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said in a recent press conference.
This prompted a reaction from Hungary's foreign affairs minister - describing the statement as "inciting hatred".
The row began when a draft bill granting autonomy to Szeklerland, part of Romania's Transylvania region, easily passed the Lower House of Romanian parliament, without MPs getting to vote on ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.