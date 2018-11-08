Ad
The two candidates faced little challenge at the EPP's 'non-debate' debate (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

Weber and Stubb perform jab-free political boxing show

by Eszter Zalan, Helsinki,

They looked like twins from a boy band. White shirts, no ties, deep and lighter blue jackets, white handkerchiefs above the heart, wide smiles. They also sang the same tunes.

It was difficult to spot the difference between Manfred Weber and Alexander Stubb in the European People's Party's non-debate of its two senior politicians seeking to become the centre-right party's lead candidate, or Spitzenkandidat, in the May 2019 elections.

The 40-minute EPP love-fest was moderated by ME...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

