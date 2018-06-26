A new Ukraine rising

In Copenhagen this week we will see the international community gather for the Ukraine Reform Conference, an important driver for change in a country still torn by war.
Much is at stake for Ukraine and for Europe. Let us take the opportunity to take a step back to remember how and why.
In 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall - a European country once again found itself caught in a make-believe zero-sum game, where outdated principles of spheres of influence and terr...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
