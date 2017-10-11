Ad
Dombrovskis says the aim of his proposals is to advance talks among co-legislators. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Jennifer Jacquemart)

EU commission wants banking union in 2018

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is piling on pressure to complete the banking union, first proposed in 2012, by the end of next year, as part of a broader plan to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis.

EU commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (11 October) that the aim, among other things, is to make sure taxpayers are not first in line to pay for a banking crisis.

"As long as financial ties between banks and their sovereigns remain as clos...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Dombrovskis says the aim of his proposals is to advance talks among co-legislators. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Jennifer Jacquemart)

